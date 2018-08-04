Weeks after winning, Troy Merritt has emergency surgery to remove blood clot

Troy Merritt got back into the PGA Tour winners’ circle last month, but just weeks later he had a bit of a scare.

According to Golf Channel, Merritt underwent emergency surgery Friday to remove a large blood clot from his left arm.

This comes less than two weeks after he closed out the Barbasol Championship for his second PGA Tour win.

Per Golf Channel, Merritt had been experiencing pain in that arm for about a month and an ultrasound test revealed the clot that stretched from his chest down to his biceps.

He underwent an immediate two-hour surgery to remove the clot, which doctors told Merritt may have been caused by an overdeveloped muscle and he may need a rib removed to guarantee avoiding another blood clot.

As for his immediate plans, Merritt – who will give himself injections of blood thinners for two weeks – is in the field at the PGA Championship and still hopes to compete in the year’s final major.

“I plan on making the trip, and see how my body does each day,” Merritt told Golf Channel. “I’m still planning on teeing it up come Thursday morning, but have not and may not get much practice in before Thursday.”