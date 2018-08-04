2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational final round tee times, pairings, pin placements

The final round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational takes place Sunday at Firestone’s South Course with a quite bevy of big names at or near the top of the leaderboard.

It should be an exciting last day.

Here are the final-round pin placements (Note: we will add these as soon as they are released), tee times and pairings at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational:

Round 4 Tee Times

(All Times Eastern)

Sunday