Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational final round tee times, pairings, pin placements

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas watch play on the tenth hole during the first round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 15, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR) Stan Badz/PGA Tour

2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational final round tee times, pairings, pin placements

PGA Tour

2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational final round tee times, pairings, pin placements

The final round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational takes place Sunday at Firestone’s South Course with a quite bevy of big names at or near the top of the leaderboard.

It should be an exciting last day.

Here are the final-round pin placements (Note: we will add these as soon as they are released), tee times and pairings at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational:

Round 4 Tee Times

(All Times Eastern)

Sunday

  • 8:15 a.m.: Kodai Ichihara
  • 8:20 a.m.: Shubhankar Sharma, Jaco Ahlers
  • 8:30 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace
  • 8:40 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Byeong Hun An
  • 8:50 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Paul Dunne
  • 9 a.m.: Austin Cook, Satoshi Kodaira
  • 9:10 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Charley Hoffman
  • 9:20 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Brendan Steele
  • 9:30 a.m.: Andew Landry, Ted Potter Jr.
  • 9:40 a.m.: Brian Harman, Pat Perez
  • 9:50 a.m.: Kevin Chappell, Alexander Bjork
  • 10 a.m.: Brandon Stone, Jordan Spieth
  • 10:10 a.m.: Ryuko Tokimatsu, Russell Knox
  • 10:20 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Paul Casey
  • 10:30 a.m.: Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner
  • 10:40 a.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Patton Kizzire
  • 10:50 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Daniel Berger
  • 11 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
  • 11:10 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren
  • 11:20 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Wade Ormsby
  • 11:30 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 11:40 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Kevin Na
  • 11:50 a.m.: Ross Fisher, Bubba Watson
  • 12 p.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Patrick Reed
  • 12:10 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Zach Johnson
  • 12:20 p.m.: Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson
  • 12:30 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Tony Finau
  • 12:40 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Matt Kuchar
  • 12:50 p.m.: Luke List, Si Woo Kim
  • 1 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Anirban Lahiri
  • 1:10 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka
  • 1:20 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 1:30 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm
  • 1:40 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Kyle Stanley
  • 1:50 p.m.: Ian Poulter, Jason Day
  • 2 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home