2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational final round tee times, pairings, pin placements

The final round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational takes place Sunday at Firestone’s South Course with a quite bevy of big names at or near the top of the leaderboard.
It should be an exciting last day.
Here are the final-round pin placements (Note: we will add these as soon as they are released), tee times and pairings at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational:
Round 4 Tee Times
(All Times Eastern)
Sunday
- 8:15 a.m.: Kodai Ichihara
- 8:20 a.m.: Shubhankar Sharma, Jaco Ahlers
- 8:30 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace
- 8:40 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Byeong Hun An
- 8:50 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Paul Dunne
- 9 a.m.: Austin Cook, Satoshi Kodaira
- 9:10 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Charley Hoffman
- 9:20 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Brendan Steele
- 9:30 a.m.: Andew Landry, Ted Potter Jr.
- 9:40 a.m.: Brian Harman, Pat Perez
- 9:50 a.m.: Kevin Chappell, Alexander Bjork
- 10 a.m.: Brandon Stone, Jordan Spieth
- 10:10 a.m.: Ryuko Tokimatsu, Russell Knox
- 10:20 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Paul Casey
- 10:30 a.m.: Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner
- 10:40 a.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Patton Kizzire
- 10:50 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Daniel Berger
- 11 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 11:10 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren
- 11:20 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Wade Ormsby
- 11:30 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton
- 11:40 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Kevin Na
- 11:50 a.m.: Ross Fisher, Bubba Watson
- 12 p.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Patrick Reed
- 12:10 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Zach Johnson
- 12:20 p.m.: Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson
- 12:30 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Tony Finau
- 12:40 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Matt Kuchar
- 12:50 p.m.: Luke List, Si Woo Kim
- 1 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Anirban Lahiri
- 1:10 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka
- 1:20 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:30 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm
- 1:40 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Kyle Stanley
- 1:50 p.m.: Ian Poulter, Jason Day
- 2 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy
