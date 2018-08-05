2018 PGA Championship: 10 players to watch

The 100th PGA Championship begins Thursday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.

Defending champion Justin Thomas enters the final major tournament of 2018 riding a serious green wave, having won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational convincingly on Sunday. It was his third PGA Tour victory of the 2017-18 season.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods will be shooting for his 15th major, fifth PGA Championship title and 80th PGA Tour overall victory this week.

Here are 10 players to watch this weekend in the 2018 PGA Championship. Players are listed with their World Golf Ranking.