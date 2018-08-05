Digital Edition
European Tour: India's Gaganjeet Bhullar takes 1st Tour title in Fiji

NATADOLA, FIJI - AUGUST 05: Gaganjeet Bhullar of India poses with the trophy after winning during Day Four at the Fiji International Golf Tournament on August 5, 2018 in Natadola, Fiji. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

European Tour

What: Fiji International

Where: Natadola Bay GC, Sigatoka, Fiji

Winner: Gaganjeet Bhullar

Money: $152,897

Score: 14-under 274

Buzz: Bhullar, a 30-year-old from India, picked up his first career European Tour victory by holding off Australia’s Anthony Quayle and four-time major winner Ernie Els. Bhullar, who has four Asian Tour victories in the last three years and nine in his career, closed in 6-under 66. After Quayle eagled the par-5 17th, Bhullar chipped in for eagle on the hole and ended up edging Quayle by a shot. “It was just a matter of time, and I’m glad it happened on this stage,” Bhullar said. Quayle capped his tournament with a course-record 63 while Els, who hadn’t had a top-10 finish since June 2016, finished in a share of third after a closing 65. Gwk

