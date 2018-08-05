Here are the Golfweek exclusive European Tour power rankings for the week of Aug. 6-12, 2018:

10. Henrik Stenson

Leads PGA Tour in greens, second in driving accuracy and third in scoring average but can’t find a win.

9. Thorbjørn Olesen

T-3 at WGC-Bridgestone continues fine run for Dane that includes Italian Open win.

8. Ian Poulter

Shot 73 in final round of Bridgestone after hitting just 50 percent of greens and 42.86 percent of fairways.

7. Jon Rahm

Bounced back from poor British Open MC with T-17 Bridgestone finish.

6. Paul Casey

Might have finished better than T-31 at Bridgestone if he’d hit more than 50 percent of fairways.

5. Alex Noren

13th in scoring average on PGA Tour with 69.795, and 12th in total strokes gained.

4. Tommy Fleetwood

Ranks ninth in strokes gained off-the-tee on PGA Tour, and also ninth in total strokes gained.

3. Justin Rose

Five top-10s in last five starts including victory in Fort Worth and second in British Open.

2. Rory McIlroy

Struggled to find fairways in Bridgestone final round, which cost him.

1. Francesco Molinari

Made one bogey on the weekend in his three wins this year. Impressive. Gwk