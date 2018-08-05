'Geor-gia!' on their mind as Hall captures Women's British Open

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – In an age of prodigies and silver-spooners, Georgia Hall stands out as a hardscrabble dreamer. If grit could be measured, hers would spill out from the top of Royal Lytham’s deepest bunker.

As Hall met with the press after her stirring victory at the Ricoh Women’s British Open, a throng of eager juniors gathered outside the media center, chanting “Geor-gia! Geor-gia!” The first player to win the British Girls, British Ladies Amateur and British Women’s Open, Hall drew impressive crowds on flawless day in the north of England.

Her game was pristine; her composure that of someone twice her age and experience. Hall never flinched in a grinding duel against Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum, posting three birdies in a back-nine stretch that put her three up on the 18th tee. Hall hit a 3-wood safely into the first cut off rough and found the putting surface.

British fans rose to their feet as she made her way to the 18th green, tipping their caps to the second English woman to win the British Open since the event became a major in 2001. After she’d struck her final blow and shook hands with Phatlum, Wayne Hall wrapped his arms around his unflappable daughter and lifted her off the ground. He would have taken off into the sky if gravity permitted.

“We’ve been dreaming this since she was 7 years old,” Wayne said. “Practicing, pretending to knock in putts to win the British Open and it’s actually happened.”

Hall pocketed $490,000 for her efforts, the kind of sum that must have seemed unimaginable to the blue-collar family not long ago. Wayne, a two-handicap who worked as a plasterer, once sold his golf clubs to fund Georgia’s travel. As an amateur player, Georgia turned down invitations to three major championships because the family couldn’t afford to send her.

‘I just kept going’

“I always tell myself that if my golf’s good enough, then it can take me anywhere regardless of how much money I have,” Hall said. “And then I just kept going.”

Hall’s first sign of emotion on Sunday came during her acceptance speech on the 18th green, when she dedicated the victory to her ailing grandfather, Clive Evans. Her mother, Sam, broke down sobbing.

“We’re not sure how long he’s got,” Wayne said.

Hall came to the Women’s British Open with great expectations after finishing third at Kingsbarns in 2017. Because she had never won as a professional, Hall often joked to herself that her first victory would be a major.

At Royal Lytham, she took to heart Tom Lehman’s advice to play short of the penalizing fairway bunkers, putting a 3-iron into her bag. Lehman, who won the British Open at Lytham in 1996, texted words of encouragement to Hall on the eve the final round.

Hall was a perfect seven for seven from the greenside bunkers and only once found sand off the tee.

“I was furious at myself,” she said laughing, “but I managed to get up-and-down.”

England’s Karen Stupples, who won this championship in 2004, walked alongside Hall in the final round, reporting for NBC. Stupples wasn’t surprised to see Hall pull this off, saying there’s a reason she partnered with Anna Nordqvist at last year’s Solheim Cup.

“The experienced players on the team, the ones that have good winning records,” Stupples said. “They’re not going to play with some chop.”

They believed in her too.

Stupples hopes Hall’s triumph ignites a golf craze in the United Kingdom. By the sound of the juniors camped outside the media tent waiting for a selfie, this victory resonated.

As for Wayne, well, he can finally wash his socks. The superstitious Georgia wouldn’t allow it.

"Wore the same pair of socks for four days on the trot," Wayne said. "They stink."