Aug. 6, 2018

Aug. 6, 2018

AKRON, OH - AUGUST 05: Justin Thomas plays his shot from the 16th tee during the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational - Final Round at Firestone Country Club South Course on August 5, 2018 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

AKRON, OH - AUGUST 05: Tiger Woods walks through the crowd during the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational - Final Round at Firestone Country Club South Course on August 5, 2018 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Ron Harper reunites with Tiger Woods and reflects at Firestone

Aug 5, 2018; Akron, OH, USA; Justin Thomas acknowledges the crowd as he walks on the 18th hole green during the final round of the WGC - Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Thomas backing up Player of Year season with fine form statistically (Dusek)

LOUISVILLE, : Golfer Tiger Woods of the US kisses the Wanamaker trophy 20 August, 2000 after winning the 82nd PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, KY. Woods won a three hole playoff with Bob May to become the first player since 1953 to win three majors in one season. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Matt CAMPBELL (Photo credit should read MATT CAMPBELL/AFP/Getty Images)

Top 10 moments in 100 years of PGA Championships (Shackelford)

10 players to watch at Bellerive (Shackelford)

Aug 5, 2018; Akron, OH, USA; Justin Thomas poses for photos after winning the WGC - Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Defending champion Justin Thomas strives to get a little better entering PGA (Romine)

Aug 5, 2018; Akron, OH, USA; PGA golfer Tiger Woods reacts to making a birdie on the first hole during the final round of the WGC - Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour: Tiger Woods departs Akron with plenty to work on ahead of 2018 PGA Championship (Kilbridge)

AKRON, OH - AUGUST 04: Jordan Spieth reacts after missing a putt on the 13th green during World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational - Round Three at Firestone Country Club South Course on August 4, 2018 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth can put aside season struggles with win, career Grand Slam (Kilbridge)

Aug 5, 2018; Akron, OH, USA; PGA golfer Justin Thomas hugs his grandmother after winning the WGC - Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour: Emotional Justin Thomas savors swan song win at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (Kilbridge)

PGA TourAndrew Putnam edges Chad Champbell to win Barracuda title (Romine)

Georgia Hall of Great Britain poses with the trophy after winning the 2018 Women's British Open Golf Championships at Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club, north west England, on August 5, 2018. (Photo by Lindsey PARNABY / AFP) (Photo credit should read LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)

Women’s British Open: ‘Geor-gia!’ on their mind as Hall captures Women’s British Open (Nichols)

PGA Tour Champions: Kenny Perry captures finale at TPC Twin Cities (Romine)

European Tour: India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar takes 1st Tour title in Fiji (Romine)

Web.com: Sepp Straka closes with 69 for KC victory (Romine)

Aug 5, 2018; Akron, OH, USA; Dustin Johnson lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the WGC - Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour
20. Henrik Stenson
19. Bryson DeChambeau
18. Tony Finau
17. Paul Casey
16. Webb Simpson
15-1. Click here

Jun 29, 2018; Kildeer, IL, USA; Ariya Jutanugarn tosses a ball to her caddie on the 17th green during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

LPGA
10. Minjee Lee
9. Sei Young Kim
8-1. Click here

Aug 5, 2018; Akron, OH, USA; PGA golfer Rory McIlroy walks the 16th hole during the final round of the WGC - Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

European Tour
10. Henrik Stenson
9. Thorbjørn Olesen
8-1. Click here

May 31, 2018; Shoal Creek, AL, USA; Jessica Korda hits from the ninth tee during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open Championship golf tournament at Shoal Creek. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Developmental program necessary to allow U.S. women golfers to compete at highest level (Nichols)

LYTHAM ST ANNES, ENGLAND - AUGUST 05: Georgia Hall of England walks down to 18th green during day four of Ricoh Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes on August 5, 2018 in Lytham St Annes, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

After Georgia Hall’s Women’s British Open victory, need for a stronger LET evident (Tait)

Yealimi Noh finds form en route to dominant junior season, eyes pro career (Casey)

PGA Championship study gets caught in numbers game  (Kaufmann)

LYTHAM ST ANNES, ENGLAND - AUGUST 05: Georgia Hall of England is greeted by a large group of young children after her victory in the final round of the Ricoh Women's British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club on August 5, 2018 in Lytham St Annes, England. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

This ‘Duel’ was just what women’s golf needed (Kaufmann)

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

ROCHESTER, NY - AUGUST 06: Shaun Micheel of the United States is interviewed during a press conference prior to the start of the 95th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on August 6, 2013 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

15 years later Shaun Micheel finally feels worthy as PGA Champion (Lynch)

Meet me in St. Louis. (Lusk)

