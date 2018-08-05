> THE FORECADDIE
Ron Harper reunites with Tiger Woods and reflects at Firestone
> BY THE NUMBERS
Justin Thomas backing up Player of Year season with fine form statistically (Dusek)
>2018 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW
Top 10 moments in 100 years of PGA Championships (Shackelford)
10 players to watch at Bellerive (Shackelford)
Defending champion Justin Thomas strives to get a little better entering PGA (Romine)
PGA Tour: Tiger Woods departs Akron with plenty to work on ahead of 2018 PGA Championship (Kilbridge)
Jordan Spieth can put aside season struggles with win, career Grand Slam (Kilbridge)
> AROUND THE TOURS
PGA Tour: Emotional Justin Thomas savors swan song win at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (Kilbridge)
PGA Tour: Andrew Putnam edges Chad Champbell to win Barracuda title (Romine)
Women’s British Open: ‘Geor-gia!’ on their mind as Hall captures Women’s British Open (Nichols)
PGA Tour Champions: Kenny Perry captures finale at TPC Twin Cities (Romine)
European Tour: India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar takes 1st Tour title in Fiji (Romine)
Web.com: Sepp Straka closes with 69 for KC victory (Romine)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Henrik Stenson
19. Bryson DeChambeau
18. Tony Finau
17. Paul Casey
16. Webb Simpson
LPGA
10. Minjee Lee
9. Sei Young Kim
European Tour
10. Henrik Stenson
9. Thorbjørn Olesen
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
Developmental program necessary to allow U.S. women golfers to compete at highest level (Nichols)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
After Georgia Hall’s Women’s British Open victory, need for a stronger LET evident (Tait)
> JUNIORS
Yealimi Noh finds form en route to dominant junior season, eyes pro career (Casey)
> GOLF LIFE
PGA Championship study gets caught in numbers game (Kaufmann)
> MEDIA
This ‘Duel’ was just what women’s golf needed (Kaufmann)
> SCOREBOARD
> THE 19TH HOLE
15 years later Shaun Micheel finally feels worthy as PGA Champion (Lynch)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
Meet me in St. Louis. (Lusk)
> IMAGE CREDITS
> LAST TIME
