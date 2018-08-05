Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Aug. 6-12, 2018:

20. Henrik Stenson

Swede has four top-6 finishes in last nine worldwide starts, though he was T-39 at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

19. Bryson DeChambeau

Began week by apologizing for last Sunday’s actions. Then he couldn’t overcome opening 75 as he finished solo 30th at Firestone.

18. Tony Finau

Has eight top-10 finishes this season on Tour, just two behind Dustin Johnson, after T-10 at WGC-Bridgestone.

17. Paul Casey

T-31 at Firestone was just his second non-top-20 finish in last seven worldwide starts.

16. Webb Simpson

Has 12 top-25 finishes this season after T-24 finish at Firestone.

15. Jordan Spieth

Three over-par rounds and T-60 finish at WGC-Bridgestone won’t exactly improve his confidence entering Grand Slam attempt at PGA.

14. Tommy Fleetwood

74-71 weekend dropped him to T-14 at Firestone, though he’ll look to continue strong major season at PGA.

13. Jon Rahm

Lost out on top-10 finish at Firestone (T-17) thanks to final-round 73.

12. Phil Mickelson

Followed T-24 at Carnoustie with same finish at WGC-Bridgestone, though his week again was highlighted by his off-course actions. This time it was a dancing commercial starring Mickelson.

11. Tiger Woods

Failed to bring home victory No. 9 at WGC-Bridgestone in Firestone finale, despite opening 66.

10. Rickie Fowler

Continues to struggle with consistency as he shot rounds of 65 and 63 at WGC-Bridgestone but also a 74 and 73. He finished T-17.

9. Francesco Molinari

T-39 finish at WGC-Bridgestone, but still has that shiny Claret Jug to give him confidence entering PGA.

8. Patrick Reed

Failed to build on opening 66 at Firestone and ended up T-28, his fourth finish outside the top 20 in his last five worldwide starts.

7. Bubba Watson

Has won three times this season, but he missed two consecutive cuts before a T-31 finish at Firestone.

6. Brooks Koepka

Got back on track with no rounds over par and a fifth-place showing at WGC-Bridgestone.

5. Rory McIlroy

Followed T-2 at British Open with T-6 at Firestone, though he closed in 73 to miss out on challenging Justin Thomas.

4. Jason Day

Like McIlroy, Day shot 73 Sunday at Firestone to fall down the leaderboard. He finished T-10.

3. Justin Rose

Pulled out of WGC-Bridgestone with a back injury but is expected to play at Bellerive.

2. Dustin Johnson

T-3 finish at WGC-Bridgestone was his fourth finish of T-3 or better in his last five starts. That includes two wins.

1. Justin Thomas

Notches third win of the season, a four-shot victory at Firestone, to put his name firmly in the Player of the Year conversation. Gwk