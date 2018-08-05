Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Highlights from Tiger Woods' final-round 73 at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Tiger Woods made it a second consecutive 3-over 73 on a strange Sunday where he made six birdies but a ton of mistakes to fall back again.

Here are the highlights of his roller coaster Sunday at Firestone:

Tiger runs in slippery putt for opening birdie at No. 1:

Tiger gets up and down at No. 2 to start birdie-birdie:

Tiger birdies the 18th to close out rocky 73:

