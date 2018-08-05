What Justin Thomas said after winning WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Justin Thomas closed in 1-under 69 on Sunday at Firestone to earn a four-shot victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

This is his third PGA Tour win this season and ninth of his career. Here’s what he had to say after the triumph:

On what it means to win the final WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone:

“I’m glad I finally played well around here, just in time for it to leave. I got a little choked up when I looked over and saw grandma and grandpa over there.”

On having his grandparents there to watch him win:

“It’s really cool, they don’t get to come out very often anymore so this is my first PGA Tour win with them here. So it’s pretty cool.”