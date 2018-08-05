Here are the Golfweek exclusive LPGA power rankings for the week of Aug. 6-12, 2018:
10. Minjee Lee
Lost steam after promising start at Women’s British Open, recording only one birdie in final round.
9. Sei Young Kim
Strong 66 to close at Royal Lytham, vaulting her up the board into a share of fourth.
8. Jessica Korda
Plummeted down the leaderboard on Sunday thanks to three double bogeys. Hit only 10 greens.
7. Moriya Jutanugarn
Not much of a factor at Royal Lytham but has revitalized her approach with new goals.
6. Lexi Thompson
Announced surprising extended break due to the toll from events of the past year. Needed a reset.
5. Brooke Henderson
Double on penultimate hole drops Henderson out of the top 10.
4. Inbee Park
Time off usually bodes well for Park. Instead missed the cut in a second consecutive major.
3. Sung Hyun Park
Shocking 77 to close the Women’s British falls in line with up-and-down season.
2. So Yeon Ryu
Recovered from a triple on the third hole to post second consecutive top-3 in a major.
1. Ariya Jutanugarn
Back-to-back 69s over the weekend gives the Thai star her third top-4 in a major this season. Gwk
