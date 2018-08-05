Here are the Golfweek exclusive LPGA power rankings for the week of Aug. 6-12, 2018:

10. Minjee Lee

Lost steam after promising start at Women’s British Open, recording only one birdie in final round.

9. Sei Young Kim

Strong 66 to close at Royal Lytham, vaulting her up the board into a share of fourth.

8. Jessica Korda

Plummeted down the leaderboard on Sunday thanks to three double bogeys. Hit only 10 greens.

7. Moriya Jutanugarn

Not much of a factor at Royal Lytham but has revitalized her approach with new goals.

6. Lexi Thompson

Announced surprising extended break due to the toll from events of the past year. Needed a reset.

5. Brooke Henderson

Double on penultimate hole drops Henderson out of the top 10.

4. Inbee Park

Time off usually bodes well for Park. Instead missed the cut in a second consecutive major.

3. Sung Hyun Park

Shocking 77 to close the Women’s British falls in line with up-and-down season.

2. So Yeon Ryu

Recovered from a triple on the third hole to post second consecutive top-3 in a major.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Back-to-back 69s over the weekend gives the Thai star her third top-4 in a major this season.