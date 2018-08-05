PGA Tour: Andrew Putnam edges Chad Champbell to win Barracuda title

PGA Tour

What: Barracuda Championship

Where: Montreux G&CC, Reno, Nev.

Winner: Andrew Putnam

Money: $612,000

Score: 47 in Modified Stableford

Buzz: Putnam notched his first PGA Tour victory by scoring 47 points to win by four over Chad Campbell. Putnam scored nine points Sunday, making four birdies. Putnam, 29, entered the week with four top-10s this season on Tour. His best finish before Sunday was a runner-up showing at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in June. … Campbell’s runner-up finish was his best since a T-2 at the 2009 Shriners Open. … John Oda, the first-year pro out of UNLV, tied for third with J.J. Spaun at 37 points. Oda Monday-qualified for the event, the fourth time he’s done so this season. He is nearly a lock to make the Web.com Tour Finals. … The scoring system: eight points for an albatross, five points for an eagle, two points for a birdie, zero points for a par, minus one point for a bogey and minus three points for a double bogey or worse. Gwk