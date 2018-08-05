PGA Tour Champions: Kenny Perry captures finale at TPC Twin Cities

PGA Tour Champions

What: 3M Championship

Where: TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

Winner: Kenny Perry

Money: $262,500

Score: 21-under 195

Buzz: While the PGA Tour was holding its final WGC event at Firestone Country Club, the PGA Tour Champions was having a finale of its own. The 3M Championship is set to become the PGA Tour’s 3M Open next year, though the new event also will be held at TPC Twin Cities. Perry, 57, won the final senior title at the course and fittingly tied a tournament record with his third career win at the event. He led by five shots after 36 holes before shooting 3-under 69 in the final round to win by three shots. Wes Short Jr. fired a final-round 63 to finish second. Tom Gillis and Glen Day tied for third at 15 under. Gwk