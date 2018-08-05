PGA Tour live blog: 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, final round

The final WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club’s South Course concludes Sunday.

We will be following all the action from Akron, Ohio. Keep up with it all below…

• • •

UPDATE No. 1 (12:20 p.m. ET): Low scores are still out there, as Charl Schwartzel proved. The South African was 8 under on his round through 14 and threatening the course record of 61. He then bogeys 16 and 17, but he birdies 18 to finish out a 7-under 63. He jumps 22 spots to a tie for 45th at Even par thanks to that phenomenal closing round.

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational Tracker