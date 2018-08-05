WATCH Phil Mickelson show off his hilarious dance moves (again) at Firestone

Did you think Phil Mickelson was just going to contain his dance moves to his humorous new commercial?

If so, you don’t know Lefty.

Mickelson may be out of contention Sunday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, but he sure is having a blast. He has chosen the middle of the final round at Firestone to have some fun with the crowd by bringing out his dance moves once again.

Yeah, it’s as glorious as it sounds:

Back at it again. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/9q6QrzipHn — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 5, 2018

This is the gift that just keeps on giving. (And if you want some backstory, find it here.)

Lefty sure knows how to entertain.