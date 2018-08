Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of Aug. 6-12, 2018:

PGA Tour

What: PGA Championship

When: August 9-12

Where: Bellerive CC, St. Louis

European Tour

What: European Golf Team Championships

When: August 8-12

Where: Gleaneagles, Perthshire, Scotland

Web.com Tour

What: Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae

When: August 9-12

Where: TPC Stonebrae, Hayward, Calif. Gwk