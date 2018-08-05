Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (-4) going back and forth Sunday at Firestone

Tiger Woods will look to rebound Sunday.

It was a rough third round at Firestone for the 42-year-old, as a 3-over 73 dropped him from contention at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Maybe a better final round is in store.

Follow his Sunday, shot by shot, below…

Hole No. 9: Par 4, 494 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:03 p.m. ET): Finally! Tiger roasts a driver way down the fairway here, and Tiger begins and closes his front nine by hitting the fairway. He did not a single one in the short grass in between. Whatever, good position here to possible close the front birdie-birdie.

Hole No. 8: Par 4, 482 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:52 p.m. ET): He misses left yet again off the tee, as this driver bounds into the rough over there. Tiger just hasn’t had it at all off the tee this week.

APPROACH SHOT (12:55 p.m. ET): From the rough, Tiger gets this one to finish about 20 feet from the cup. A pretty solid shot from there.

ON THE GREEN (12:59 p.m. ET): There we go! Tiger drains that birdie putt, and we’re back in business. You could hear a roar on the range, thinking that had to be for Tiger’s birdie considering his huge crowd.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under through 8 (4 under overall, T-27)

Hole No. 7: Par 3, 219 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:41 p.m. ET): This is another GIR but long putt on a par 3. Maybe 40 feet for birdie as this one finishes well below the hole. Just looking for a two-putt par here.

ON THE GREEN (12:47 p.m. ET): Tiger lags this to about 3 feet and cleans up the remainder for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 7 (3 under overall, T-31)

Hole No. 6: Par 4, 469 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:26 p.m. ET): And there is the left miss that costs him. Tiger goes left again off the tee, but this is way left. Not exactly sure where that ended up, but Tiger could be in trouble. We’ll see.

APPROACH SHOT (12:31 p.m. ET): Tiger did have a path to the green as this ends up in rough, but had to play a big hook. This doesn’t draw enough, and he misses the green right. Pin is left, so may not be too tough an up and down.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:34 p.m. ET): It’s about 30 yards from the rough here, and this is solid as the ball finishes maybe 8-9 left of the cup. That leaves a good chance to save par.

ON THE GREEN (12:36 p.m. ET): No dice on that one. This is Tiger’s second bogey in three holes, and his birdie-birdie start has been fully neutralized.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 6 (3 under overall, T-30)

Hole No. 5: Par 3, 200 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:16 p.m. ET): This one does find the green, but is WAY short of the back flag. Probably some 50 feet left for birdie.

ON THE GREEN (12:24 p.m. ET): That first putt was only OK, and Tiger left himself a good 6 feet after this one finishes left and short. But he does bury the remainder to avoid bogey-bogey. That would’ve been a killer. Good par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under through 5 (4 under overall, T-24)

Hole No. 4: Par 4, 471 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:05 p.m. ET): A little bit left on the drive here (seems to be a theme developing), but once again he’s in the intermediate cut. So he’s living on the edge on his drives and getting away with it. Technically he hasn’t hit a fairway since No. 1, but he’s been fine every time so far.

APPROACH SHOT (12:10 p.m. ET): This approach comes up just short and right in the rough. An aggressive play it seems that just misses. He’s no more than 25 feet from the cup, but he’s in the rough. We’ll see on the lie if this is a simple chip or a tricky one.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:13 p.m. ET): That chip is OK, but this one runs about 5 feet by. A tester upcoming for par.

ON THE GREEN (12:15 p.m. ET): Nope. Tiger misses and that’s a momentum-killing bogey. Blunts his birdie-birdie start a bit.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under through 4 (4 under overall, T-24)

Hole No. 3: Par 4, 446 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:50 a.m. ET): Iron off the tee here that just drifts into the first cut left, but that’s just fine. That shot went way down there, too. Possibly 300+ … with an iron.

APPROACH SHOT (11:54 a.m. ET): Well, the lie was no problem, but Tiger had to play a nice draw to get this around a tree in the path. This barely draws and lands on the right edge of the green and gets a great kick left. This ball has a little too much pace but just finishes on the back fringe some 25-30 feet beyond the cup. A good break with that kick, as an average bounce would’ve left this in the right rough.

ON THE GREEN (11:59 a.m. ET): A great putt, but it just slides by on the left side of the cup. A couple more inches to the right and we have a birdie-birdie-birdie start. But he’s still 2 under early, and his putter looks really good.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under through 3 (5 under overall, T-17)

Hole No. 2: Par 5, 516 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:35 a.m. ET): That driver seemed a little pulled, but it works out just fine. This one lands along the left rough line but bounds forward and ends up in the intermediate stuff. That’s just fine, and he’ll have a great angle to a right pin as he goes for this in two.

APPROACH SHOT (11:42 a.m. ET): And that is no good. Tiger pulls this one from 203 yards and didn’t strike it well either. This ball comes up short and left, looks like bunker. That leaves a long 20-ish yard shot, but plenty of green to work with to that right pin. Still, that poor approach was familiar if you watched Tiger yesterday.

AROUND THE GREEN (11:44 a.m. ET): Indeed in the bunker and Tiger blasts this to about 8 feet short of the cup. That long bunker shot wasn’t simple even with plenty of green to work with, so solid result. Good chance for birdie-birdie start.

ON THE GREEN (11:48 a.m. ET): He runs that one right in, man that was a smooth stroke. Birdie-birdie start, and he looks good. Maybe a low round for a backdoor top 10?

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under through 2 (5 under overall, T-17)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 387 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:20 a.m. ET): Iron off the tee for Tiger like usual here, and this is a solid one down the left side of the fairway. Good start, and he’s probably in search of a much better approach here than yesterday.

APPROACH SHOT (11:25 a.m. ET): From just over 125 yards, Tiger actually lands that right near the hole and this bounces about 12 feet beyond. That’s a pretty good shot there, especially with a front pin over a false front. He couldn’t play a shot with a lot of backspin without risking the ball coming off the false front. So that’s a nice, safe shot and gives him a good chance still.

ON THE GREEN (11:30 a.m. ET): BOOM! Actually a slippery 18-footer but he coaxes that one in the left side of the cup. We’re off with an opening birdie.

1 hole.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under through 1 (4 under overall, T-22)

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 11:20 a.m. ET. Here’s how he can have a productive Sunday: