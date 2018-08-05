What Tiger Woods said after final-round 73 at Firestone

It was another rough day for Tiger Woods, who closed in a second consecutive 3-over 73 at Firestone’s South Course.

That means Woods is in line for a finish around 30th in the final WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone.

Here’s what he had to say after his rocky Sunday:

On his ball-striking this week:

“I hit a few pulls this week. Also hit a few blocks. I hit it both ways. Need to clean things up.”

On his game plan Sunday:

“I was trying to be aggressive as possible and fire at everything. It was either going to be a 62 or a 72.”