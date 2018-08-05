Tiger Woods falls apart in roller coaster Sunday 73 at Firestone

Tiger Woods didn’t lack for entertainment Sunday, but he went in the wrong direction again.

After a promising birdie-birdie start, Woods fell apart again in the final round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. He would make two double bogeys and five bogeys on his way to a closing 3-over 73 to plummet to a tie for 32nd at even par overall.

The week began with many believing Woods could break his five-year win drought by capturing his ninth title at Firestone’s South Course (and his 80th PGA Tour win overall). Through two rounds, the dream was certainly alive as he sat five back in a tie for 10th.

But his weekend would prove to be a crushing disappointment.

Woods struggled massively in all aspects Saturday in firing a 3-over 73 that dropped him from contention.

Looking for momentum Sunday into next week’s PGA Championship, Woods seemed he might get it when he rolled in putts of 18 and 8 feet to begin his final round birdie-birdie.

And then, everything went wrong.

Woods lost those two strokes within four holes, as he bogeyed Nos. 4 and 6. He seemed to steady himself when he rolled in a 20-footer for birdie at the eighth. He would go out in 1-under 34.

Then the back nine was a brutal adventure.

After going bogey-birdie at Nos. 10 and 11, Woods would go bogey-bogey at the 12th and 13th. He completely fell apart in the following holes.

An errant and short drive right put Woods in a massive hole at the par-4 14th, and he chopped his way around so badly that he holed an 8-footer just to make double bogey. A birdie followed at the 15th, but his second shot at the monster par-5 16th came up short in the water, he hit his ensuing pitch long in rough and ended up with another double bogey.

He didn’t make his first par on the back nine until the 17th. It was his only par of the back nine, as he birdied the last to finish in 4-over 39 in a dismal weekend that produced back-to-back 73s.

Woods had six birdies Sunday at Firestone, and still it amounted to another lost day. This was definitely a setback of a weekend.

But remember, Woods just snuck into this field in the first place (in the final year of this event at Firestone South, a course he clearly loves) and almost won the Open Championship two weeks ago. So there are still plenty of positive vibes in his recent play (and in his comeback in general).

As for his form heading into the year’s final major, he will need to figure something out based on this performance. His driver was erratic all week at Firestone, and he never seemed comfortable with his ball-striking overall. His tee-to-green game regressed even more on the weekend, too, as he appeared lethargic and sloppy on a number of approaches.

We’ll see what Woods figures out. But he should certainly forget this weekend as soon as possible.