Web.com Tour: Sepp Straka closes with 69 for KC victory

Web.com Tour

What: KC Golf Classic

Where: Nicklaus GC at LionsGate, Overland Park, Kan.

Winner: Sepp Straka

Money: $121,500

Score: 22-under 262

Buzz: Straka entered the final round a shot back of 54-hole leader Kyle Jones, a former standout at Baylor. But a final-round, 2-under 69 by Straka, which included six birdies and four bogeys, and a closing bogey by Jones that left him with a closing 71 were enough to give Straka his first Web.com Tour victory. Straka, a member of the Georgia team that reached the 2015 NCAA semifinals, had made 19 starts on the Web.com Tour this season before his victory. In those events, his best finish was T-27 and he was ranked 130th on the money list. His victory moved him to No. 29, just outside the top 25 who earn PGA Tour cards at the end of the regular season. … Sam Burns continued his stellar year, finishing third to climb to second on the Web.com Tour money list. … Jones’ runner-up finish bumped him to ninth from No. 32 in season earnings. Gwk