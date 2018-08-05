Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Aug 5, 2018; Akron, OH, USA; Justin Thomas walks on the 18th hole fairway with his caddie during the final round of the WGC - Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Equipment

Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

The clubs Justin Thomas used to win the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational:

DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF-Series 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 80 X shaft; 915Fd (18 degrees), with Fujikura Motore VC 9.2 X shaft

IRONS: Titleist 718 AP2 (4), 718 MB (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (46 degrees bent to 47.5), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft; Titleist Vokey Design SM5 Raw (52 degrees bent to 52.5, 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Futura X5 prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

FOOTWEAR: FootJoy ICON Shield Tip MyJoys

, , , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home