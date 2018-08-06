Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2018 PGA Championship: Dustin Johnson odds favorite, Tiger Woods 25-1

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 15: Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates after making a birdie on the seventh hole during the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 15, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The year’s final major is upon us, and the World No. 1 is unsurprisingly reigning in the odds.

Las Vegas Westgate LV SuperBook Manager Jeff Sherman posted updated odds for the PGA Championship late Monday morning, and Dustin Johnson is the betting favorite at Bellerive.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods finds himself at 25-1. Here are those updated odds in full:

Early odds from two weeks ago had Johnson a three-way co-favorite with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth at 12-1. Woods was originally at 16-1.

