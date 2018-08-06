2018 PGA Championship: Dustin Johnson odds favorite, Tiger Woods 25-1

The year’s final major is upon us, and the World No. 1 is unsurprisingly reigning in the odds.
Las Vegas Westgate LV SuperBook Manager Jeff Sherman posted updated odds for the PGA Championship late Monday morning, and Dustin Johnson is the betting favorite at Bellerive.
Meanwhile, Tiger Woods finds himself at 25-1. Here are those updated odds in full:
Early odds from two weeks ago had Johnson a three-way co-favorite with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth at 12-1. Woods was originally at 16-1.
Comments