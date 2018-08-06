Ryder Cup standings: How U.S. team shapes up as automatic qualifying closes

Who will be the automatic qualifiers for the U.S. team at the Ryder Cup?

That question will be answered after this week’s PGA Championship. Captain Jim Furyk will announce the eight automatic qualifiers on Monday, Aug. 13.

(The four captain’s picks will be selected in September, with three coming after the Dell Technologies Championship and the final one taking place after the BMW Championship.)

There’s one week left to earn Ryder Cup points toward the U.S. team, and only the top eight in the standings after the PGA Championship will gain automatic spots.

With that, here are the current standings:

The top four are basically locks, which means Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed are on the team. Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth should be safe, and Rickie Fowler shouldn’t be too on edge either.

Webb Simpson, though, is holding on perilously to that eighth spot with Bryson DeChambeau right behind.

It will be interesting to see if DeChambeau can leapfrog Simpson this week, as neither is a shoo-in for a captain’s pick if needed.

Phil Mickelson is in contention for an auto pick as he sits 10th, but it’s unlikely to matter for him. Lefty is pretty much going to get a captain’s pick if he needs it.

Tiger Woods may be down at 20th, but you would think he’s also a near certainty for a captain’s pick, too, as long as he’s healthy.

Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau are interesting names lurking, as is Matt Kuchar – also a likely captain’s pick if necessary.

It’ll be interesting to see how everything in automatic qualifying concludes this week.