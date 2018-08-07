Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2018 PGA Championship scripting: What top players will wear at Bellerive

Adidas Golf

2018 PGA Championship scripting: What top players will wear at Bellerive

Fashion

2018 PGA Championship scripting: What top players will wear at Bellerive

No sweaters will be needed this week as hot, humid weather is expected for the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

Conversely, moisture-wicking polos and pants will surely be needed.

Here is a look at what some of the top players in the field are expected to wear starting Thursday:

Dustin Johnson, Adidas

SHOP DJ’S LOOK

Thursday: 3-Stripes Heather Blocked Polo (bright blue/heather), $65; Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants, $80; Tour360 Knit Shoes, $190

Friday: climachill Solid Polo (collegiate navy), $75; Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants, $80; Tour360 Knit Shoes, $190

Saturday: Ultimate365 Engineered Stripe Polo (bright blue/white/collegiate navy), $80; Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants, $80; Tour360 Knit Shoes, $190

Sunday: Ultimate365 Heather Polo (bright blue/heather), $70; Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants, $80; Tour360 Knit Shoes, $190

, , , , , , , , Fashion, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home