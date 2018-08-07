2018 PGA Championship scripting: What top players will wear at Bellerive

No sweaters will be needed this week as hot, humid weather is expected for the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

Conversely, moisture-wicking polos and pants will surely be needed.

Here is a look at what some of the top players in the field are expected to wear starting Thursday:

Dustin Johnson, Adidas

Thursday: 3-Stripes Heather Blocked Polo (bright blue/heather), $65; Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants, $80; Tour360 Knit Shoes, $190

Friday: climachill Solid Polo (collegiate navy), $75; Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants, $80; Tour360 Knit Shoes, $190

Saturday: Ultimate365 Engineered Stripe Polo (bright blue/white/collegiate navy), $80; Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants, $80; Tour360 Knit Shoes, $190

Sunday: Ultimate365 Heather Polo (bright blue/heather), $70; Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants, $80; Tour360 Knit Shoes, $190