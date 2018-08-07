Bryson DeChambeau wins long-drive title at PGA Championship

ST. LOUIS – For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

Tuesday at Bellerive, golf’s “Mad Scientist,” Bryson DeChambeau, put on an impressive display of physics, winning the PGA Championship’s Long Drive Contest.

DeChambeau’s drive on Bellerive’s 508-yard par-4 10th hole measured 331 yards as DeChambeau beat out Peter Uihlein (328), Tony Finau (324) and others.

Here’s video of the swing:

“That was easy!”@b_dechambeau takes the lead at the #LongDrive with a 331 yard bomb 😱 #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/h1eXu2OAxh — PGA of America (@PGA) August 7, 2018

Whether or not DeChambeau can add another title this Sunday remains to be seen. The 24-year-old is not only battling for his first major but also a spot on his first U.S. Ryder Cup team.

DeChambeau is currently ninth in points.