VIDEO: English cricket player hits self in face with golf ball after unfortunate ricochet

Golf may not be a contact sport, but don’t underestimate this game’s ability to dole out physical pain.

English cricket player James Anderson was playing a casual round recently at Stoke Park in Buckinghamshire, England, when he found himself amongst trees. Trying to play a recovery shot out, it did not go so well.

In fact, the ball ricocheted and came right back at him, leading to this unfortunate (but humorous) moment…

As Stuart Broad, his teammate, noted in his post, Anderson is totally fine.

Anderson, 36, had a good sense of humor in confirming he didn’t lose any teeth over the ordeal.

😂 just checked I wasn’t missing any teeth tbh mate!! — James Anderson (@jimmy9) August 5, 2018

It’s good this ended well, as this definitely could’ve been worse. Anderson was asked afterward if this incident has him avoiding golf now.

Any avid golfer would appreciate his response:

Nope 😂🤕 — James Anderson (@jimmy9) August 5, 2018

That is a true golfer right there.