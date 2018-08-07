Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 PGA Championship

Need help with your fantasy golf lineups for this week’s PGA Championship at Bellerive? Our fantasy golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Geoff Shackelford

Tony Finau. Mega-talented player has not been outside the top 10 in this year’s majors and has the ballstriking game to handle Bellerive. With the iffy greens as an equalizer, his so-so putting should not cost him strokes against the field this week. He spoke positively on Monday about the greens, too. Finau also wears Nike, clothier of the year’s first three major winners. If you are looking for those types of angles. Also like: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood. What’s not to love about all of these players and their recent form? Soft and long Bellerive will ultimately show a bias toward ballstrikers and power. Thomas will make a strong defense, McIlroy is a mudder, Koepka seems to thrive in PGA no matter then venue and Fleetwood has become a consistent threat on any course.

Aaron Wise. Finished T-6 in his Firestone foray last week and appears to have found something after five missed cuts following his AT&T Byron Nelson Classic win. Aggressive, streaky player arrives at a course where no one has a local knowledge advantage. Dangerous. DraftKings bargain: Thorborn Oleson is a ridiculous steal at $6,700. Just look at his recent track record: T-6 in the Irish Open, T-12 at the British Open and T-3 at the WGC Bridgestone. Just on the outside looking in for the Ryder Cup team and due to his friendship with Captain Thomas Bjorn, knows he needs an extra special showing to get picked.

Jordan Spieth. It’s hard to picture a player who thrives on firm, fast and breezy conditions stimulated by soft, slow and stagnant conditions at Bellerive. Tiger take: Top 25. He was pacing himself last week at Firestone after a vacation and will take things up a notch for the PGA. But it’s hard to see him being stimulated by Bellerive’s architecture.

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Dustin Johnson. Has the length. Has the ability to hit his irons close. Has a good lag-putting game. He’ll have the trophy come Sunday evening.

Gary Woodland. Hasn’t done much since winning in Phoenix, but the Kansas native looked good last week and should excel tee to green here. DraftKings bargain: Thorbjorn Olesen ($6,700). One of hottest golfers in the game with five finishes of T-12 or better, including a win and three other top-6s, in his last seven worldwide starts.

Sergio Garcia. Not driving it great this season, and that could take him out of this early. Tiger take: MC. Fatigue is starting to catch up to him and the weather this week certainly won’t help, but hey, I hope he proves me wrong.

Dan Kilbridge

Projected champion: Jason Day. Best short game on Tour right now, clearly beaming with confidence and ready to win for a third time this season while reminding everyone he’s still an elite player.

Troy Merritt. While a majority of the non-sleepers were duking it out at the British Open, he lit it up to win the Barbasol at 23 under. Has only missed one cut since March and could so something in St. Louis coming off a week of rest. DraftKings bargain: Gary Woodland ($7,000). He’s fifth in strokes gained off the tee this season and 29th in strokes gained total. Has struggled with his short game but soft, burned out greens at Bellerive might be a bit of an equalizer for the field this week.

Jon Rahm. He’s seen a drop from last year in almost every statistical category and seems to want it to much when the big ones roll around, with just two top-25 finishes in his first nine major appearances. Tiger take: T-30. He’ll figure out a way to get it around Bellerive, but the course doesn’t fit his game as well as Carnoustie did. Really fought his swing at Firestone and won’t have a lot of time to get it figured out. He’ll become a regular contender at majors again in 2019, after the dust settles from this crazy comeback season.

Gerry Ahern

Projected champion: Justin Thomas. Fresh off his third Tour win of the season at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and defending his PGA crown, Thomas is clearly the man to beat. Not even spraying his driver around in Akron could slow him. Ballstriking is crisp, confidence is high and putts are falling.

Russell Knox ($7,100): The Scotsman has shown flashes throughout the season, including three top-10s on Tour, a victory at the Irish Open and a second place at the French. He struggled at the British Open and at Bridgestone but could bounce back in St. Louis. Fade: Francesco Molinari. The British Open champion had been playing about as well as anyone (two victories, three top-10s) before falling back at Bridgestone (T-39). The magic he found with his putter seemed to slip in Ohio.

Kevin Casey