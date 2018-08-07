VIDEO: Fence collapses, fans fall roughly 8 feet at PGA Championship

A scary incident occurred Monday at the PGA Championship, but (thankfully) it appears everyone is OK.

As Golf Channel reports, a small fence collapsed near Bellerive’s 18th green during the Monday practice round for the PGA. This caused a few fans, tying to get autographs, to fall about 8 feet to the ground.

The incident actually occurred during a Golf Channel interview with Jim Furyk, which means there is some footage.

Here it is:

That is some frightening footage, but Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reports that there were no serious injuries. Jordan Spieth happened to be nearby, and he checked in on the shaken fans.

The PGA of America issued its own statement Monday:

“The safety of spectators is our top priority. This afternoon the temporary fencing in the spectator areas around the course was inspected and reinforced as needed to ensure it is secure.”

It’s good to see those steps taken, and we’re glad all involved in this Monday incident are OK.