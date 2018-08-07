Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
How to watch the PGA Championship on TV, online

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The PGA Championship begins Thursday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

Here’s how to watch the year’s final major on TV and online.

Note: All times Eastern

TV Information

Thursday: TNT (2-8 p.m.)
Friday: TNT (2-8 p.m.)
Saturday: TNT (11 a.m.-2 p.m.); CBS (2-7 p.m.)
Sunday: TNT (11 a.m.-2 p.m.); CBS (2-7 p.m.)

Live Streaming

(All streams on PGA.com)

Featured Group No. 1

Thursday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
SaturdaySunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Featured Group No. 2

Thursday-Friday: 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
SaturdaySunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Featured Holes: Nos. 16-18

Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
SaturdaySunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

TNT Simulcast

Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
SaturdaySunday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

