Performance-enhancing grips can relieve putting problems

There was a time when choosing a putter grip meant going with a black one or maybe red, but this week at the PGA Championship, scores of players are opting for after-market putter grips that offer performance benefits.

Five of the top 10 on the Official World Golf Ranking – Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth – are using a putting grip that is larger than standard. Among the players ranked in the top 10 in strokes gained putting, Rose, Phil Mickelson, Daniel Summerhays and Kevin Kisner use larger, after-market grips.

The most visible after-market grips are from Super Stroke, which are used by Johnson, Spieth, Mickelson, Kisner and scores of other pros. Instead of tapering and becoming thinner toward the bottom, the pentagonal Super Stroke grips maintain a constant width, which the company said encourages consistent grip pressure.

Super Stroke made its mark by offering oversized and super-oversized putter grips that reduce the use of small hand muscles and wrists during the stroke, and it now offers non-tapered options in less massive sizes, including the CounterCore Flatso grips ($34.99). Available in three diameters, they allow golfers to drop a 50-gram weight into the top of the grip to create a counterbalance effect and boost stability.

Justin Rose has used a Flat Cat grip ($24.99) for more than a year. Available in four sizes, Flat Cat grips are rectangular with narrow flat panels on the top and bottom and wider flat panels on the side. In theory, a golfer’s palms align with the clubface, making it easier to square the face through impact and get putts rolling on the intended line. The Flat Cat Solutions grips ($49.99) have the same shape and were designed with a stainless steel cone on the bottom that helps counterbalance the putter and create a smoother, more stable stroke.

Golf Pride, the largest grip maker in golf, released the oversized SNSR putter grips in 2016. Available in tapered and non-tapered models, they are made using a rubber and texture combination that the company says encourages lighter grip pressure to help golfers develop better feel on the greens. The SNSR Contour ($24.99) is a classic pistol-style grip with a flat top. The rubber formulation, texture and size of the Tour SNSR grips are designed to encourage light grip pressure for enhanced feel. Both grips also have a large, flat paddle on the top that makes it easy to position both thumbs on the grip.

If you are thinking about benching your putter and investing in a new one, having it re-gripped with a performance-enhancing, after-market grip might be the cheaper and easier solution.