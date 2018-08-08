2018 PGA Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings

The final major of the year begins Thursday in St. Louis.

Here are the pairings and tee times for Round 1 of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo. Among the marquee groupings in Round 1: Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott (1st tee, 1:53 p.m.); Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari (1st tee, 2:15 p.m.); Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose (1st tee, 2:37 p.m.) and Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods (10th tee, 9:23 a.m.).All times are Eastern.

Woods is playing for his fifth PGA Championship, 15th major and 80th PGA Tour overall victory. His last Tour win came at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone and he claimed his most-recent major at the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

Round 1 Tee times, pairings

(All times Eastern; p-club pro; WD-withdrew)

NO. 1 TEE

7:50 a.m.: p-Michael Block, Eddie Pepperell, Ryan Fox

8:01 a.m.: Austin Cook, p-Craig Hocknull, Alexander Bjork

8:12 a.m.: Yusaku Miyazato, p-Bob Sowards, Scott Brown

8:23 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Thomas Bjorn (WD), James Hahn

8:34 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Byeong Hun An, Shane Lowry

8:45 a.m.: Brian Harman, Yuta Ikeda, Adam Hadwin

8:56 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Jimmy Walker, Vijay Singh

9:07 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Andy Sullivan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

9:18 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Cameron Smith, Peter Uihlein

9:29 a.m.: Paul Dunne, J.B. Holmes, Dylan Frittelli

9:40 a.m.: Charles Howell III, p-Jason Schmuhl, Brian Gay

9:51 a.m.: p-David Muttitt, Ollie Schniederjans, Troy Merritt

10:02 a.m.: p-Shawn Warren, Mikko Korhonen, J.J. Spaun

1:20 p.m.: p-Johan Kok, Brandon Stone, Whee Kim

1:31 p.m.: Matt Wallace, p-Matt Dobyns, Beau Hossler

1:42 p.m.: Chris Wood, Alex Noren, Matt Kuchar

1:53 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott

2:04 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira, Marc Leishman

2:15 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari

2:26 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Kisner

2:37 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

2:48 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Paul Casey, Zach Johnson

2:59 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, Bill Haas

3:10 p.m.: Lee Westwood, Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Berger

3:21 p.m.: p-Omar Uresti, Justin Harding, Andrew Landry

3:32 p.m.: p-Matthew Borchert, Chris Stroud, Andrew Putnam

NO. 10 TEE