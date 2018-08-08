2018 PGA Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings

The final major of the year begins Thursday in St. Louis.
Here are the pairings and tee times for Round 1 of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo. Among the marquee groupings in Round 1: Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott (1st tee, 1:53 p.m.); Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari (1st tee, 2:15 p.m.); Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose (1st tee, 2:37 p.m.) and Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods (10th tee, 9:23 a.m.).All times are Eastern.
Woods is playing for his fifth PGA Championship, 15th major and 80th PGA Tour overall victory. His last Tour win came at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone and he claimed his most-recent major at the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.
Round 1 Tee times, pairings
(All times Eastern; p-club pro; WD-withdrew)
NO. 1 TEE
- 7:50 a.m.: p-Michael Block, Eddie Pepperell, Ryan Fox
- 8:01 a.m.: Austin Cook, p-Craig Hocknull, Alexander Bjork
- 8:12 a.m.: Yusaku Miyazato, p-Bob Sowards, Scott Brown
- 8:23 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Thomas Bjorn (WD), James Hahn
- 8:34 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Byeong Hun An, Shane Lowry
- 8:45 a.m.: Brian Harman, Yuta Ikeda, Adam Hadwin
- 8:56 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Jimmy Walker, Vijay Singh
- 9:07 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Andy Sullivan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 9:18 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Cameron Smith, Peter Uihlein
- 9:29 a.m.: Paul Dunne, J.B. Holmes, Dylan Frittelli
- 9:40 a.m.: Charles Howell III, p-Jason Schmuhl, Brian Gay
- 9:51 a.m.: p-David Muttitt, Ollie Schniederjans, Troy Merritt
- 10:02 a.m.: p-Shawn Warren, Mikko Korhonen, J.J. Spaun
- 1:20 p.m.: p-Johan Kok, Brandon Stone, Whee Kim
- 1:31 p.m.: Matt Wallace, p-Matt Dobyns, Beau Hossler
- 1:42 p.m.: Chris Wood, Alex Noren, Matt Kuchar
- 1:53 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott
- 2:04 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira, Marc Leishman
- 2:15 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari
- 2:26 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Kisner
- 2:37 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose
- 2:48 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Paul Casey, Zach Johnson
- 2:59 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, Bill Haas
- 3:10 p.m.: Lee Westwood, Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Berger
- 3:21 p.m.: p-Omar Uresti, Justin Harding, Andrew Landry
- 3:32 p.m.: p-Matthew Borchert, Chris Stroud, Andrew Putnam
NO. 10 TEE
- 7:55 a.m.: Jamie Lovemark, p-Rich Berberian Jr., Shugo Imahira
- 8:06 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker, p-Sean McCarty, Haotong Li
- 8:17 a.m.: Jim Furyk, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele
- 8:28 a.m.: Davis Love III, Martin Kaymer, Rich Beem
- 8:39 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter
- 8:50 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett, Pat Perez
- 9:01 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
- 9:12 a.m.: Shubhankar Sharma, Jordan Smith, Scott Piercy
- 9:23 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods
- 9:34 a.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas
- 9:45 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Branden Grace, Ryan Moore
- 9:56 a.m.: Ross Fisher, Alexander Levy, Patton Kizzire
- 10:07 a.m.: Julian Suri, Sungjae Im, p-Craig Bowden
- 1:15 p.m.: p-Daniel Balin, Chesson Hadley, Russell Henley
- 1:26 p.m.: p-Marty Jertson, Luke List, Kevin Chappell
- 1:37 p.m.: p-Jaysen Hansen, Nick Watney, Kyle Stanley
- 1:48 p.m.: Ted Potter Jr., Emiliano Grillo, Jorge Campillo
- 1:59 p.m.: p-Ryan Vermeer, Paul Broadhurst, John Daly
- 2:10 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Brice Garnett, Tyrrell Hatton
- 2:21 p.m.: Y.E. Yang, Jason Dufner, Shaun Micheel
- 2:32 p.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Cantlay
- 2:43 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Adrian Otaegui, Kevin Na
- 2:54 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Charley Hoffman, Russell Knox
- 3:05 p.m.: p-Zach J. Johnson, Michael Kim, Seungsu Han
- 3:16 p.m.: p-Brian Smock, Anirban Lahiri, Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- 3:27 p.m.: p-Ben Kern, Ryuko Tokimatsu
Comments