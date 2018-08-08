2018 PGA Championship: Wednesday at Bellerive in photos

The 100th PGA Championship begins Thursday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.
Here’s a look at some of the imagery and action that took place on Wednesday.
The final major of the year begins Thursday in St. Louis. Here are the pairings and tee times for Round 1 of the 2018 PGA Championship at (…)
ST. LOUIS – Only one Ryder Cup captain will tee it up in the 100th PGA Championship after European captain Thomas Bjorn pulled out (…)
ST. LOUIS – Earlier this season at the WGC-Mexico Championship, Tommy Fleetwood noticed his 7- and 8-irons were bent at the hosel from (…)
Here are the Golfweek/Sagarin and OWGR rankings heading into the PGA Championship this week:
ST. LOUIS – For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Tuesday at Bellerive, golf’s “Mad (…)
ST. LOUIS – Pro golf’s best have gathered in the Show Me State this week for the 100th PGA Championship. Fitting, because at long and (…)
The PGA Championship begins at Bellerive Country Club Thursday in St. Louis. It’s the first time since 1992 this major was held at (…)
The PGA Championship begins Thursday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. Here’s how to watch the year’s final major on TV and (…)
ST. LOUIS – The airhorn seemed to come as a surprise to everyone gathered on the fifth green Tuesday at Bellerive. A group including (…)
ST. LOUIS – History suggests Bellerive is kind to shortish plodders. Not at this year’s PGA Championship. Not after Tuesday’s downpour. (…)
