Cancer claims Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle at age 36

Pro golfer Jarrod Lyle has his battle with cancer and died at age 36.

Lyle passed away Wednesday night in Torquay, Australia.

“It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us,” his wife, Briony, said in a statement.

It is with a heavy heart and a mountain of tears that I say a final goodbye to my friend Jarrod Lyle. For 20 years he fought this disease like no one could. Thank you for touching us all in so many wonderful ways! RIP to a champion of a human. — Tripp Isenhour (@TrippIsenhourGC) August 8, 2018

Last week, Lyle announced that he had stopped his treatment and had begun palliative care.

“My heart breaks as I type this message,” Bri Lyle wrote on Facebook on July 31. “Earlier today Jarrod made the decision to stop active treatment and begin palliative care. He has given everything that he’s got to give, and his poor body cannot take anymore. We’ll be taking him closer to home in the next couple of days so he can finally leave the hospital.”