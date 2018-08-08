The Forecaddie: Bryson DeChambeau to give Jarrod Lyle family generous gift

For all the criticism that has been heaped on Bryson DeChambeau, like a one-length 9-iron into one of Bellerive’s soft greens, The Forecaddie would like to shed light on a positive regarding the 24-year-old Ryder Cup hopeful.

After winning Tuesday’s Long Drive Contest at the PGA Championship, DeChambeau was presented Wednesday with a gold money clip and $25,000 to the charity of his choice. The young two-time PGA Tour winner gave a gift of his own, too, telling The Man Out Front that he plans to donate all of his long-drive winnings to the family of Jarrod Lyle, who last week was placed in palliative care after three battles with acute myeloid leukemia. (Golf Channel’s Tripp Isenhour reported Tuesday that Lyle had slipped into a coma.)

Horrible news. Jarrod Lyle has slipped into a coma. He is under the care of the Challenge foundation started by @aussieallenby. They are looking afer him and making sure he is at peace! Please keep Jarrod, Bri and his girls at the front of your thoughts and prayers at this time. — Tripp Isenhour (@TrippIsenhourGC) August 8, 2018

“There are a lot of people struggling in the world right now,” DeChambeau said, “but I just felt that what Jarrod has battled through is valiant and it’s a tough battle, obviously, and not everybody wins. Hearing his story, three times, I believe those kids deserve a chance at a better life and they need that, so that’s why I decided to do that.”

A GoFundMe page created to support Lyle’s wife, Bri, and their two daughters, Lusi and Jemma, had raised $79,300 of its $200,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon. DeChambeau’s donation will put the amount raised in triple digits.

Considering DeChambeau barely knew Lyle, having briefly met him once at Australian Open a few years back, The Forecaddie applauds DeChambeau’s display of goodwill.