Thomas Bjorn withdraws from PGA Championship with back injury

ST. LOUIS – Only one Ryder Cup captain will tee it up in the 100th PGA Championship after European captain Thomas Bjorn pulled out Wednesday with a back injury.

Bjorn, 47, described his golf game as “pretty nonexistent” when meeting with the media Tuesday at Bellerive.

“It’s not much to talk about,” Bjorn said. “I’m delighted to be here in a way. I went out and played nine holes yesterday and it was like, ‘Who is this guy?’ I started hitting a couple of good shots and it’s been awhile, certainly, but, yeah, I struggled a bit with injuries and focus on other things, but it’s not about me.

“I’m happy to be here, and I’m delighted that the PGA of America decided to invite me to play. It’s a good place to be and being among the players and being in that locker room and being in the dining area and just chatting to people, and then once the gun goes on Thursday, we’ll go out and try and give it a go.”

Bjorn has two career top-10s in 16 PGA starts, including a T-2 in 2005. He was replaced in the field by Kevin Streelman.

U.S. captain Jim Furyk is still scheduled to compete.