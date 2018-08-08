Tommy Fleetwood continues to play final set of Nike irons

ST. LOUIS – Earlier this season at the WGC-Mexico Championship, Tommy Fleetwood noticed his 7- and 8-irons were bent at the hosel from wear and tear. For most players out on the PGA Tour, all it would take to get the clubs replace would be a quick call to their equipment rep.

But for Fleetwood, who was playing the Nike VR Pro Blade irons, he didn’t have that option as Nike left the equipment business in 2016.

“I actually had 12 golf clubs for that week,” said Fleetwood, who tied for 14th and shot 67-66 on the weekend in Mexico City.

The damage to his pair of irons forced Fleetwood to switch to his final set of Nike irons, which were at a friend’s house in Orlando, Fla. Two weeks later, Fleetwood put those into play in Orlando, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

“There’s always a sense of, oh, if I change my irons, they might not be as good or might not perform as well,” Fleetwood said. “I didn’t have a choice at that point, so I just put them in.”

He has been using that final set ever since.

So what if he damages, say, his 7-iron this week at the PGA Championship at Bellerive?

“I’ll just be without a 7 iron,” Fleetwood said.

Fleetwood knows that once he wears this last set out, he’ll have to change into another brand. But until then, he’ll look to get the most out of his VR Pro Blades.

“Once this set goes, I’ll quite happily change into something else,” Fleetwood said. “It’s just that I have the ability at the moment to play with a set of irons that I’ve loved and played with for so long.”

PGATour.com also reported last week that Fleetwood was trying to buy one of Paul Casey’s extra VR Pro Blade sets.

“I will not sell them to him,” Casey told PGATour.com. “Or put it this way, he hasn’t offered me enough money. … He’s gotta try harder.”

Casey did say that if he and Fleetwood ended up being Ryder Cup partners that he’d let Fleetwood “borrow” the set. But on Wednesday, Fleetwood seemed content with letting Casey keep his set.

“I don’t want P.C. on my irons anyway,” Fleetwood quipped.