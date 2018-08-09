2018 PGA Championship: How to watch Round 2 on TV, via live stream

The PGA Championship resumes Friday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

Here’s how to watch the year’s final major on TV and via live stream.

Note: All times Eastern

TV Information

Friday: TNT (2-8 p.m.)

Saturday: TNT (11 a.m.-2 p.m.); CBS (2-7 p.m.)

Sunday: TNT (11 a.m.-2 p.m.); CBS (2-7 p.m.)

Live Streaming

(All streams on PGA.com)

Featured Group No. 1

Friday: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday–Sunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Featured Group No. 2

Friday: 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday–Sunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Featured Holes: Nos. 16-18

Friday: 2-8 p.m.

Saturday–Sunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

TNT Simulcast

Friday: 2-8 p.m.

Saturday–Sunday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.