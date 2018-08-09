Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2018 PGA Championship: How to watch Round 2 on TV, via live stream

Aug 9, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Golf fans along the 10th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Championship resumes Friday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

Here’s how to watch the year’s final major on TV and via live stream.

Note: All times Eastern

TV Information

Friday: TNT (2-8 p.m.)
Saturday: TNT (11 a.m.-2 p.m.); CBS (2-7 p.m.)
Sunday: TNT (11 a.m.-2 p.m.); CBS (2-7 p.m.)

Live Streaming

(All streams on PGA.com)

Featured Group No. 1

Friday: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
SaturdaySunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Featured Group No. 2

Friday: 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
SaturdaySunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Featured Holes: Nos. 16-18

Friday: 2-8 p.m.
SaturdaySunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

TNT Simulcast

Friday: 2-8 p.m.
SaturdaySunday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

LIVE LEADERBOARD: Check up on the latest scores

