2018 PGA Championship: How to watch Round 2 on TV, via live stream

The PGA Championship resumes Friday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.
Here’s how to watch the year’s final major on TV and via live stream.
Note: All times Eastern
TV Information
Friday: TNT (2-8 p.m.)
Saturday: TNT (11 a.m.-2 p.m.); CBS (2-7 p.m.)
Sunday: TNT (11 a.m.-2 p.m.); CBS (2-7 p.m.)
Live Streaming
(All streams on PGA.com)
Featured Group No. 1
Friday: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday–Sunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group No. 2
Friday: 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday–Sunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Holes: Nos. 16-18
Friday: 2-8 p.m.
Saturday–Sunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
TNT Simulcast
Friday: 2-8 p.m.
Saturday–Sunday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
