2018 PGA Championship: Round 2 Las Vegas odds favor Dustin Johnson

The 100th PGA Championship continues Friday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson holds as the betting favorite entering the second round of play at 9-2, according to golfodds.com and Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman.

Johnson challenged Rickie Fowler – the early leader at 65 – in the afternoon Thursday before settling for a 3-under 67. He currently sits three shots behind solo leader Gary Woodland.

Here are the updated key player odds for the PGA Championship field for those at 50-1 and lower.

Odds to win