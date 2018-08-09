2018 PGA Championship: Round 2 Las Vegas odds favor Dustin Johnson

The 100th PGA Championship continues Friday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.
World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson holds as the betting favorite entering the second round of play at 9-2, according to golfodds.com and Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman.
Johnson challenged Rickie Fowler – the early leader at 65 – in the afternoon Thursday before settling for a 3-under 67. He currently sits three shots behind solo leader Gary Woodland.
Here are the updated key player odds for the PGA Championship field for those at 50-1 and lower.
Odds to win
|Dustin Johnson
|9-2
|Rickie Fowler
|6-1
|Jason Day
|10-1
|Justin Rose
|14-1
|Gary Woodland
|14-1
|Jon Rahm
|20-1
|Rory McIlroy
|25-1
|Justin Thomas
|25-1
|Brooks Koepka
|25-1
|Francesco Molinari
|25-1
|Zach Johnson
|25-1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|30-1
|Ian Poulter
|40-1
|Marc Leishman
|40-1
|Thomas Pieters
|40-1
|Patrick Canlay
|40-1
|Tiger Woods
|50-1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|50-1
|Jordan Spieth
|50-1
|Web Simpson
|50-1
