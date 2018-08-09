Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2018 PGA Championship: Round 2 Las Vegas odds favor Dustin Johnson

Aug 9, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Dustin Johnson holes out his chip shot on the 6th green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

2018 PGA Championship: Round 2 Las Vegas odds favor Dustin Johnson

PGA Tour

2018 PGA Championship: Round 2 Las Vegas odds favor Dustin Johnson

The 100th PGA Championship continues Friday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson holds as the betting favorite entering the second round of play at 9-2, according to golfodds.com and Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman.

Johnson challenged Rickie Fowler – the early leader at 65 – in the afternoon Thursday before settling for a 3-under 67. He currently sits three shots behind solo leader Gary Woodland.

Here are the updated key player odds for the PGA Championship field for those at 50-1 and lower.

Odds to win

Dustin Johnson 9-2
Rickie Fowler 6-1
Jason Day 10-1
Justin Rose 14-1
Gary Woodland 14-1
Jon Rahm 20-1
Rory McIlroy 25-1
Justin Thomas 25-1
Brooks Koepka 25-1
Francesco Molinari 25-1
Zach Johnson 25-1
Tommy Fleetwood 30-1
Ian Poulter 40-1
Marc Leishman 40-1
Thomas Pieters 40-1
Patrick Canlay 40-1
Tiger Woods 50-1
Hideki Matsuyama 50-1
Jordan Spieth 50-1
Web Simpson 50-1

 

, , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home