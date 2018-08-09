5 key matches to watch at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Sweet 16

Sweet 16 matchups are set for the 188th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at The Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs, Tenn. Here are five key matches from Thursday afternoon to keep an eye on:

Lucy Li vs. Ya Chun Chang: – Li, of Pinehurst ice cream fame, takes on incoming Arizona freshman Chang of Chinese Taipei. Chang, 17 finished runner-up in this year’s Women’s Amateur Four-Ball alongside partner Lei Ye. Li, 15, became the third player in history to earn medalist honors in both the Girls’ Junior and Women’s Am in the same year.

Lauren Greenlief vs. Annabell Fuller: – A match for the ages … Greenlief, 27, became the first mid-am to qualify for the Sweet 16 since Tracy Nichols in 2004. She’ll square off against 15-year-old Fuller, who recently represented Great Britain and Ireland at the Curtis Cup. Greenlief became the youngest winner of the U.S. Women’s Mid-Am at 25 years, 25 days in 2015.

Lauren Stephenson vs. Yuka Saso – Alabama’s Stephenson finished the 2017-18 season No. 1 in the Golfweek/Sagarin College Rankings. The 20-year-old, a quarterfinalist at this event in 2017, was part of the longest 18-hole match in USGA history last year, losing in 30 holes. Saso, 17, of the Philippines, was a semifinalist at the 2016 Women’s Amateur.

Kristen Gillman vs. Bailey Tardy – SEC match-up features a pair of decorated players. Fresh off a pro victory on the Japan LPGA, Gillman, the 2014 U.S. Women’s Amateur champ, looks to become the first two-time U.S. Women’s Am champ since Danielle Kang. Gillman also went 5-0 at this year’s Curtis Cup. Tardy also boasts an impressive amateur resume but didn’t play much for Georgia this past year. The 21-year-old from Peachtree Corners, Ga., defeated one of the hottest amateurs this summer, Yealimi Noh, to advance to the Round of 16.

Sierra Brooks vs. Jiwon Jeon – Brooks, a finalist at the 2015 Women’s Am, has taken a winding path the past few years, moving from the Wake Forest to Florida, with thoughts of turning professional in between. She’ll take on the lesser-known Jeon, who won the NJCAA individual title in May for Daytona State College. Jeon actually won the SunTrust Lady Gator last spring, one of four titles in her sophomore season. She’ll start with Alabama in the fall.