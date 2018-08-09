Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening 70 at PGA Championship

Tiger Woods began his PGA Championship bogey-double bogey but battled back brilliantly the remainder of Thursday to open in even-par 70.

It was a wild ride that saw Woods perilously close to knocking himself out of the tournament early. He’s still right in it after that fight, though.

Here are the highlights from his eventful first round:

Tiger stuffs approach to tap-in range, makes birdie at No. 12 after awful start:

Tiger gets in trouble, makes unbelievable up and down for par at No. 15:

Tiger stuffs it again, birdies No. 18 to go out in 2-over 37:

Tiger picks up his 2nd 🐦 of the day as he makes the turn. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/5pIrCvJjyb — PGA of America (@PGA) August 9, 2018

Tiger finishes off back-to-back birdies at No. 1 to move to 1 over:

Tiger hits pretty approach at No. 5:

Tiger sticks it close as he gets things going at #PGAChamp. Watch LIVE: https://t.co/Ia4e2ZVZs0 pic.twitter.com/xQ2vCIqqYx — PGA of America (@PGA) August 9, 2018

Tiger birdies No. 8 to move back to even par: