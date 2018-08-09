VIDEO: Nick Watney nearly makes hole-in-one, gets horrible break

We weren’t going to go a day at the year’s final major without a bad break.

Nick Watney was the unfortunate recipient in Thursday’s opening round at the PGA Championship. He came to Bellerive’s par-3 13th (his fourth) already 2 over after a pair of early bogeys but appeared he might quickly turn things around thanks to the strike he put on his tee shot there.

It was a pure shot that had Watney yelling, “Be good!”

Normally when that happens and the player is right, all the ball has to do is avoid hitting the pin or the edge of the cup hard and the shot will end up tight. Watney’s ball was going right at the flag and, as it turned out, was inches from dropping in for a hole-in-one.

Instead, well…

There’s no sugarcoating this one: That is just unfair.

It could’ve easily dropped for a hole-in-one or at least gotten close for an easy birdie. But he got a missed green instead.

Huge credit to Watney for knocking his second to 6 feet and draining the putt for par.

But he deserved better.