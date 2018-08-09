Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2018 PGA Championship: Live blog, Round 1

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

2018 PGA Championship: Live blog, Round 1

Professional

2018 PGA Championship: Live blog, Round 1

The year’s final major is upon us.

We’ll be tracking all of the action from the opening round of the PGA Championship at Bellerive. Follow all Round 1 progress below:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

, , , , Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home