Can Tiger Woods win a major in 2018?

He was on the verge at the Open Championship, but the 14-time major champion came up short at Carnoustie. The PGA Championship this week is his last shot. He will try his best at Bellerive, and we will cover it all.

Follow his opening round, shot by shot, below:

Pre-round

Tiger is currently on the putting green. He goes off at 9:23 a.m. ET, a little over an hour from now. You can see his live warmup here: