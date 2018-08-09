What Tiger Woods said after opening 70 at PGA Championship

Tiger Woods earned every bit of his even-par 70 on Thursday at the PGA Championship, especially following a bogey-double bogey start.

Here’s what he had to say after his interesting opening day at Bellerive:

On his game plan after the horrible start:

“I just hung in there. All that I was trying to do was grind away at it, pick away at it and somehow try and get to maybe like 1 over par at the turn. … I was hitting the ball alright, but I was really putting well. If I could somehow get myself in the right sections, I could hole a few putts and I was able to grind out a score today.”

On how important that turnaround was:

“It kept me in the golf tournament. I could’ve easily gone the other way with it. Being 3 over through two, a lot of things could’ve happened and not a lot of them were positive. But I hung in there and turned it around. … Just happy to be within five right now.”

On the difficulty of dealing with summer heat:

“I sweat a lot and I lose a bunch of weight and I have the hardest time during summer maintaining weight. No matter what I eat, no matter what I drink, I just can’t maintain weight. This heat’s one of the issues that I have.”

On why he changed his shirt so early in the round (on his third hole):

“Normally I change before the round, but there wasn’t a place to change on the 10th tee. So I just waited until we had a little port-a-john there.”

On the late Jarrod Lyle:

“I knew him a little bit. I remember playing with him at Firestone years ago, I think he had just finished off his first bout with cancer and came back and played. I’ve met him on a few other occasions, but that was the only time I ever actually played with him. It’s tough, it’s a tough loss.”