Rickie Fowler switches to yellow in honor of late Jarrod Lyle

Rickie Fowler was the early leader after shooting a 65 in the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday.

Fowler did it while wearing yellow attire, instead of his scripted blue. He changed colors to honor the late Jarrod Lyle, who died after a bout with cancer Wednesday in Australia at the age of 36.

.@RickieFowler was supposed to wear blue today. He went with yellow instead. pic.twitter.com/NEvKPUimdO — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 9, 2018

“It’s a little bit kind of bittersweet,” Fowler said after his play at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. “You’re trying to go out there and keep living life like he did. But it’s unfortunate that (he’s) not here with us.”