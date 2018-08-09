Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Rickie Fowler switches to yellow in honor of late Jarrod Lyle

Aug 9, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Rickie Fowler speaks at a press conference after the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Rickie Fowler switches to yellow in honor of late Jarrod Lyle

PGA Tour

Rickie Fowler switches to yellow in honor of late Jarrod Lyle

Rickie Fowler was the early leader after shooting a 65 in the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday.

Fowler did it while wearing yellow attire, instead of his scripted blue. He changed colors to honor the late Jarrod Lyle, who died after a bout with cancer Wednesday in Australia at the age of 36.

“It’s a little bit kind of bittersweet,” Fowler said after his play at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. “You’re trying to go out there and keep living life like he did. But it’s unfortunate that (he’s) not here with us.”

, , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home