2018 PGA Championship: 5 reasons why the scores are falling at Bellerive

ST. LOUIS — With early PGA Championship television coverage limited to featured groups, fans are missing the anticipated birdie barrage at Bellerive and even a brief 59 watch for Kevin Kisner.

What has the second-round scoring averaging more than a half-stroke under the course’s early into day two? Here are five reasons.

5. Weather

Clear skies, less breeze than Round 1 and 85-degree temperatures by mid-morning have players on attack.

4. Hole locations

Round 1 featured some head-turning, Sunday-style locations, including at the par-4 10th and 18th holes where putts took hard turns at the cup. While the PGA of America has provided another set of tucked hole locations, they’ve also generously moved away from the sixth hole pond that caused so much trouble when opening-round play averaged an eye-opening 3.462

3. Tees up

The par-3 third is just 132-yards to a hole practically sliding into the water. The short shot hasn’t stopped the field from averaging nearly a half-stroke under par. The drivable, two-shot 11th is just 298 yards and has already seen Satoshi Kodaira make the tournament’s first eagle after driving within 5 feet.

2. Familiarity

The players have become more comfortable with their “lines” and used to the course after getting in limited practice Monday to Wednesday. Familiarity — with soft greens –breeds birdies.

1. Greens

Yes the heat-badgered bent greens will still get chewed up as the round goes. But the ball is rolling noticeably better each day with Friday’s looking the best yet. Superintendent Carlos Arraya predicted that Tuesday’s rain would help in an effort to push the tender greens forward and he was right. Which is why good scoring is always a compliment to the hard working maintenance staff.