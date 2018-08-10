Clubs: Cleveland RTX-4 wedges

Price: $139.99 each with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips.

Specs: Cast 8620 carbon steel in lofts from 46 degrees to 64 degrees.

Available: Sept. 14

The Goal

Designed for better players and golfers who want a classically styled wedge, the RTX-4 family offers multiple sole grinds and sharper grooves for more greenside control.

The Scoop

Clevland’s 588 wedges debuted 30 years ago and became some of the most iconic clubs in golf history. In 2013, the first RTX wedges were released, blending the classic style of the 588 with a new groove configuration and surface-roughening treatment. Now the fourth generation of those wedges, the RTX-4, is being released.

Cleveland has several families of wedges. The Smart Sole wedges are for players who struggle in bunkers or with chipping, and the cavity-back CBX wedge family was created for players who want wedges that offer the type of forgiveness they demand in their game-improvement irons. The new RTX-4 wedges have been designed with significant feedback from Tour staff players such as Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell, so they are all about feel, control and versatility.

To provide that, Cleveland improved some manufacturing processes so the Tour Zip grooves are sharper and the circular face milling is more aggressive. Each face also gets a laser-milled, surface-roughening treatment between each groove. The result is more greenside spin on chips, pitches and bunker shots for enhanced control.

The hosels of the RTX-4 wedges have been made shorter, and there is an empty portion in the hosel under the area where the shaft is inserted. This reduces weight in the heel, so a larger percentage of each head’s overall weight is concentrated in the toe, which shifts the center of gravity into the center of the hitting area.

Cleveland designers also shifted the CG up and down based on each club’s loft, so the pitching wedges and gap wedges have a lower CG than the sand wedges and lob wedges. This should help better players control trajectory more effectively.

There are four sole configurations available in the RTX-4 family, ranging from the mid-bounce Full and Mid, to the Low and XLow. The wide sole of the Full grind plays with a higher effective bounce, making it ideal in bunkers and soft conditions, while the Mid sole has more trailing edge relief for versatility. The Low sole has extra relief in the heel and toe, so players can open the face and slide the hitting area under the ball more easy. The XLow is for golfers who play on the firmest courses where tight lies are common.

There is no true high-bounce offering in the RTX-4 family because Cleveland’s staff players never requested high-bounce wedges.

The RTX-4 wedges are available in Tour Satin, Black Satin and a Tour Raw finish that is a brownish copper but will rust over time.