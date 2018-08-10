Dustin Johnson avoids errant ball during tee shot, responds with birdie at PGA

It’s hard to stop Dustin Johnson these days — even when it seems he’s hitting two balls at once.

An errant tee shot landed toward Johnson while he was teeing off on a par-3 hole Friday during the second round of the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. It was originally believed the ball was thrown by a spectator.

Johnson was unfazed, but delivered a cold stare toward the area from whence the ball came.

You don't see this every day… A ball lands during @DJohnsonPGA's backswing, and he still birdies the hole 😳👏 #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/CJCXoZXUNH — PGA of America (@PGA) August 10, 2018

Even better, his tee shot landed about 11 feet out and he sank the putt for birdie. It was his 12th hole of the day. He began play on No. 10.

“It was a drive off number 11. Someone blocked it out to the right and it was just happened to land like right in my down swing, so,” Johnson said after his round. “But I made birdie, so it’s all right. It’s OK.”