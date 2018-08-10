Fan hit by errant Jon Rahm drive at PGA leaves with medics out of precaution

Jon Rahm’s opening drive Friday at the PGA Championship has produced a bit of a scare, but everything should be OK.

The Spaniard flailed a drive right off Bellerive’s par-4 10th, his opening hole in the second round of the PGA.

The drive bounced off a spectator’s head and the ball ricocheted left into the right intermediate rough, a good break for Rahm:

Jon Rahm gets a little help from a patron. (Don't worry, he's alright!) 👍#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/bghV3DWcmh — PGA of America (@PGA) August 10, 2018

While it’s unfortunate that the ball had to hit off the man’s head for it to get this kick, golf spectators getting hit is nothing new.

In this case, though, it was a bit more serious.

As a precautionary measure, the spectator left with medics.

Scary moment at #PGAChamp. A spectator was hit by a John Rahm drive. Rahm came over to make sure he was OK and gave him a signed glove. The man was very conscious and knew what was going on, per spectator @im_a_FISCHERman, and left w medics for precautionary 📷 @im_a_FISCHERman pic.twitter.com/DAZ7HLQtW7 — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) August 10, 2018

The good news here is all should be fine and this is just out of precaution. Rahm checked up on the man before he was taken away by medics and gave him a signed glove.

The man appeared to be in good spirits as he wished Rahm good luck on his round.

Hopefully all is OK, but it appears to be at the moment.