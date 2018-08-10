Fan hit by errant Jon Rahm drive at PGA leaves with medics out of precaution

Jon Rahm’s opening drive Friday at the PGA Championship has produced a bit of a scare, but everything should be OK.
The Spaniard flailed a drive right off Bellerive’s par-4 10th, his opening hole in the second round of the PGA.
The drive bounced off a spectator’s head and the ball ricocheted left into the right intermediate rough, a good break for Rahm:
While it’s unfortunate that the ball had to hit off the man’s head for it to get this kick, golf spectators getting hit is nothing new.
In this case, though, it was a bit more serious.
As a precautionary measure, the spectator left with medics.
The good news here is all should be fine and this is just out of precaution. Rahm checked up on the man before he was taken away by medics and gave him a signed glove.
The man appeared to be in good spirits as he wished Rahm good luck on his round.
Hopefully all is OK, but it appears to be at the moment.
