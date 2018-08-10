Fan throws ball at Dustin Johnson during tee shot, DJ responds with birdie at PGA

It’s hard to stop Dustin Johnson these days — even when it seems he’s hitting two balls at once.

A spectator threw a ball toward Johnson while he was teeing off on a par-3 hole Friday during the second round of the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

Johnson was unfazed, but delivered a cold stare toward the area from where the ball was thrown after his tee shot.

You don't see this every day… A ball lands during @DJohnsonPGA's backswing, and he still birdies the hole 😳👏 #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/CJCXoZXUNH — PGA of America (@PGA) August 10, 2018

Even better, his tee shot landed about 11 feet out and he sank the putt for birdie. It was his 12th hole of the day. He began play on No. 10.