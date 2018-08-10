Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Fan throws ball at Dustin Johnson during tee shot, DJ responds with birdie at PGA

Aug 10, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Fan throws ball at Dustin Johnson during tee shot, DJ responds with birdie at PGA

PGA Tour

Fan throws ball at Dustin Johnson during tee shot, DJ responds with birdie at PGA

It’s hard to stop Dustin Johnson these days — even when it seems he’s hitting two balls at once.

A spectator threw a ball toward Johnson while he was teeing off on a par-3 hole Friday during the second round of the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

Johnson was unfazed, but delivered a cold stare toward the area from where the ball was thrown after his tee shot.

Even better, his tee shot landed about 11 feet out and he sank the putt for birdie. It was his 12th hole of the day. He began play on No. 10.

LIVE LEADERBOARD: Check up on the latest scores

, , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home